Reason Number 325 Why I’ll Never Move to Texas

Because this fall, a 2007 Texas law goes into effect, having all public schools, under mandate, teaching the Bible.

Obviously, many folks are on board with this. Some aren’t:

Tyler resident Havis Tatum disagress with Tucker. He said, “I don’t want anybody teaching their religious beliefs to my child unless they want to send their child to my house and let me teach them my religious views. There is no difference.”

Sorry Havis, but you have too much common sense for Texas. I’d take your family and move the fuck away while you still can.

| Comments (13)