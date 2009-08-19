« Half of Me Says They Should Be Heavily Punished, The Other Half Is Jealous That I Didn’t Do This as a Dumb Kid | Main | Things Not to Do »
Reason Number 325 Why I’ll Never Move to Texas
Because this fall, a 2007 Texas law goes into effect, having all public schools, under mandate, teaching the Bible.
Obviously, many folks are on board with this. Some aren’t:
Tyler resident Havis Tatum disagress with Tucker. He said, “I don’t want anybody teaching their religious beliefs to my child unless they want to send their child to my house and let me teach them my religious views. There is no difference.”
Sorry Havis, but you have too much common sense for Texas. I’d take your family and move the fuck away while you still can.
So much for separation of church and state .... I thought we already went down this line once before. How the hell does the Texas legislature think this will not be overturned?
I'm one of them thar nutty Christians, and I don't want them "teaching the Bible" in public schools.
I've seen some Bible-as-in-Literature courses be well constructed, and simply meant to show kids biblical references in common literature, but I doubt many teachers pull it off in such a way that it teaches the kids anything of value. It's well-intentioned and meant to promote cultural literacy, but most of the students they're proposing heaping it upon are barely capable of critical reading. Cultural literacy is a great goal, but the Bible doesn't need to be focused on and there are bigger priorities.
As a former English, Latin, and Physics teacher, I can say with absolute certainty: anything added to the curriculum that gets in the way of teaching critical thinking and creative problem solving is a damned waste of time. Considering that many of my students (non-remedial) made it into English IV without having learned to construct and support a simple argument, nobody has time for this bullshit.
Oh come on...we're not Florida. Plus, you get a six-shooter and a 10-gallon hat.
On the "church/state" issue, I don't have anything to say that a certain South Park episode hasn't said better already. Except that it's perfectly acceptable material in a public college and that there is a truckload of Western literature and art that you simply won't understand without it. Maybe we should just stick to the important subjects (i.e. Math and Science)?
Really, I wish we could swing a few basic religion courses and maybe some really basic philosophy courses into the curriculum. I'm not fond of only having a "Bible" class (to the exclusion of other basic belief systems). I've seen tons of college students crippled/astounded by the most basic problems. If people are busy focusing on remedial reading, writing, and 'rithmatic, when do they learn the rest? Without a basis, how do they learn to critically think?
BTW- get the facts straight. While it is mandated that texas public school offer a Bible course, it is an elective.
http://www.statesman.com/news/content/region/legislature/stories/2009/08/08/0808bible.html
Texas public schools, that is.
Good save, Lula. You're still completely fucked when the U.S. Supreme Court gets a hold of this. Despite whatever supremely retarded dissent from Scalia or Thomas, this law will soon be annihilated and forgotten.
To me, this is all very funny. But then I am German, married to an American, looking on from blissfully far away.
To us, things like this law make America very entertaining. It's just really, really hard to take a country seriously that wages a war on terror, claiming to fight for religious and other freedom, and electing a president (at least the second time around even legitimatly) who calls himself a creationalist. And then stuff like this law. Europe is looking on, laughing heartily and then stops thinking "Man, they've got the fucking bomb, though". Scary. And funny. In a scray way.
Where does the Constitution, US or Texas, state that the Bible can't be taught in public schools?
As to what Europe thinks? Who cares! You worry about your Country, we'll worry about ours.
By the way, we don't want you leftist pukes in Texas.
Hey flice - let me answer your question. It's in the 1st Amendment which applies to the states via the 14th Amendment to the Consitution. The 1st Amendment reads in pertinent part:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;
The 14th Amendment made the 1st Amedment applicable to the states. Mandating bible study is akin to the state of Texas establishing a religion since a lot of religions do not adhere to the bible or its teachings.
So flice, assuming you actually read the Constitution, a conservative and strict constructionist point of view would say this is an establishment of religion.
This is pretty incredible me -- thank G-d my one son is 23 and has already graduated from college so I don't have to deal with this crap on a personal level. Now I know this is a silly question, but hey...someone's gotta ask it -- what if you're NOT CHRISTIAN? Is there going to be an Old Testament class and a New Testament class? If Catholic schools teach the Bible -- their way -- that's fine (and they sure do). But public school, in this country of immigrants (I'm talking the legal ones from way back), is full of kids being brought up with every religion imaginable. Who the hell are the members of the Texas legislature to tell me that my child must go along with their version?
Luckily, inch by inch, even Texas is turning Blue...and there is no way that this would even be considered if the Legislature were Democrats.
@leftist puke: I'm not entirely sure what question you are refering to, but if I understand you correctly we agree. And yes, I have read the constitution, alas it was the German one.
We do, by the way, have religion classes in Germany. Depending on how many student of any faith are represented in a school, that school has to offer classes of said faith. It's usually only lutheran (northern Germany) or catholic (southern Germany), sometimes both. Atheists can choose philosophy or a class called "ethics". But: We don't have a strict sep. of church and state, there are state churches that we pay taxes to - but only if we choose to be members of the church.
@Tex proud: Everybody needs friends and allies, and Europe is pretty much the clostest freind you have - ans vice versa. We should be nice to each other and listen to what we have to say. Therefore: I'm sorry if I offended you, my post wasn't very constructive. But yours didn't really offer any new points of view, which is too bad. Please repost with arguments supporting your opinion. Thank you.
Did Congress make this law?
Seth - once again you are stirring a pot that just needs to simmer. WTF part of elective didn't you understand?
