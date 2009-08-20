« Reason Number 325 Why I’ll Never Move to Texas | Main | Scalia done been called out! »

Things Not to Do

That’s right boys and girls, we’re back with another exciting installment of everyone’s favorite list of common sense items, Things Not to Do!

1) Don’t drive drunk.

2) Don’t drive drunk at 1:13 in the morning.

3) Don’t drive drunk at 1:13 in the morning on a snowmobile.

4) Don’t drive drunk at 1:13 in the morning on a snowmobile in July, on one of the hottest days of the year.

It will come as no surprise that Mr. Joseph Quigley, a 31-year-old Vermont man, was found to have a BAC of .183%. Nor should it come as any surprise that this was Mr. Quiglye’s fifth DUI.