Half of Me Says They Should Be Heavily Punished, The Other Half Is Jealous That I Didn’t Do This as a Dumb Kid

A pair of Missouri teen broke into a local go-cart joint and took their stolen goods to the local interstate.

Witnesses reported seeing the go-carts driving down the highway. “Some people driving by thought it was odd there were go-carts on the highway, so they called in and reported it,” Cool Crest’s Kyle Breon told KMBC’s Peggy Breit.

Only some people who saw the go-carts on the interstate thought it was odd? Really? I want to meet the guy who ws all “ah, just another day on I-70, with some go-carting kids passing me on the right.”

The two 14-year-olds were arrested after a brief police chase.

