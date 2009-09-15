« Bono? Is it Bono? B.J.? Kong? Come on, what the hell’s your name?!? | Main | Hello Old-School Southern Racism, Good to See You Again! »
Reason Number 264 I Won’t Be Moving to Alabama
Because the Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled against Love Stuff, a sex toy store, in holding the state’s anti-obscenity law constitutional. Said the Court:
Public morality can still serve as a legitimate rational basis for regulating commercial activity, which is not a private activity…. As the Eleventh Circuit in Williams IV pithily and somewhat coarsely stated: ‘There is nothing ‘private’ or ‘consensual’ about the advertising and sale of a dildo.’
Yup. Alabama hates dildoes.
Comments
Sigh. Sorry all you Alabamians, your state sucks. Also, all this means is that local businesses will get powned by the internets. Way to go.
Posted by Alarmjaguar | September 16, 2009 5:52 PM
When I was living in TX, which had a similar ban, mail-order shops wouldn't deliver because of it.
So, those poor AL folks may have to fall back on bananas and candles.
Posted by Drake | September 18, 2009 12:24 PM
Alabamans, don't give up - this is an opportunity:
http://9.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_kqevnpjEr01qzqgudo1_400.jpg
Posted by Bill W, NH | September 28, 2009 2:27 PM
*Pfft* Silly repressed Americans. Why, here in Canada, we named a community after the noble Dildo!
Posted by meaux | October 8, 2009 9:16 PM
Hello, anybody out there on Quizlaw?? I need my crazy Florida stories.
Posted by Alarmjaguar | October 14, 2009 11:26 AM
I moved down to Alabama about 18 months ago. The south never gave it's people individual rights and protections. It doesn't matter what color you are either. There is no accountablity and no one want's to be confrontational; well I love it!
I need to warn people this state has a way of trapping you here. The Doctor's, the Baptists, the employer's, the utilites, the lousy pay and my Alabama Girldriend...Get me the hell out of here, please!
Posted by Ed | November 9, 2009 5:39 PM
