Reason Number 264 I Won’t Be Moving to Alabama

Because the Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled against Love Stuff, a sex toy store, in holding the state’s anti-obscenity law constitutional. Said the Court:

Public morality can still serve as a legitimate rational basis for regulating commercial activity, which is not a private activity…. As the Eleventh Circuit in Williams IV pithily and somewhat coarsely stated: ‘There is nothing ‘private’ or ‘consensual’ about the advertising and sale of a dildo.’

Yup. Alabama hates dildoes.

