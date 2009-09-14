« Just Because I’m an Ignorant Black Man Doesn’t Give You the Right To Be a Worthless Tool | Main | Reason Number 264 I Won’t Be Moving to Alabama »
Bono? Is it Bono? B.J.? Kong? Come on, what the hell’s your name?!?
Earlier this month, a monkey was arrested in Perth, Australia, because he refused to identify himself to the police:
The monkey had declined to give his name when questioned by police, so they took him away. At the police station, the monkey was identified as a young man, Brenton Green, dressed in a realistic monkey suit.
Police had earlier received complaints that the monkey had been harassing passersby and knocked a hamburger out of a man’s hand.
Comments
Really... no one could tell it was a man in costume? At least someone was smart enough to call the police and not the zoo.
Posted by D - Los Angeles Tax Lawyer | September 26, 2009 9:37 PM