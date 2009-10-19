« Reason Number 264 I Won’t Be Moving to Alabama | Main | Fox News: An Ouroboros of Opinion and News »

Hello Old-School Southern Racism, Good to See You Again!

Wow, just wow. Keith Bardwell is a justice of the peace down in Louisiana who’s been getting lots of press over the last few days because he’s a bigot. Of course, he doesn’t think he’s a bigot — he’s just helping the kids.

See, Bardwell refused to issue a marriage license to an interracial couple last week, because it’s bad for the children. In his experience, Bardwell says, interracial marriages don’t last very long. And on top of that, from talking with some folks, he’s decided that neither black nor white society tends to accept the children of interracial relationship: “I don’t do interracial marriages because I don’t want to put children in a situation they didn’t bring on themselves. In my heart, I feel the children will later suffer.” (At least he didn’t call them dirty mulattos!)

And then there’s this:

I’m not a racist. I just don’t believe in mixing the races that way…. I have piles and piles of black friends. They come to my home, I marry them, they use my bathroom. I treat them just like everyone else.

Piles and piles of the blacks use your bathroom? Is it too late to take back Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize and give it to Bardwell? Jesus Christ.

| Comments (7)