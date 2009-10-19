« Reason Number 264 I Won’t Be Moving to Alabama | Main | Fox News: An Ouroboros of Opinion and News »
Hello Old-School Southern Racism, Good to See You Again!
Wow, just wow. Keith Bardwell is a justice of the peace down in Louisiana who’s been getting lots of press over the last few days because he’s a bigot. Of course, he doesn’t think he’s a bigot — he’s just helping the kids.
See, Bardwell refused to issue a marriage license to an interracial couple last week, because it’s bad for the children. In his experience, Bardwell says, interracial marriages don’t last very long. And on top of that, from talking with some folks, he’s decided that neither black nor white society tends to accept the children of interracial relationship: “I don’t do interracial marriages because I don’t want to put children in a situation they didn’t bring on themselves. In my heart, I feel the children will later suffer.” (At least he didn’t call them dirty mulattos!)
And then there’s this:
I’m not a racist. I just don’t believe in mixing the races that way…. I have piles and piles of black friends. They come to my home, I marry them, they use my bathroom. I treat them just like everyone else.
Piles and piles of the blacks use your bathroom? Is it too late to take back Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize and give it to Bardwell? Jesus Christ.
Comments
What, a new post? Is it Christmas already?
Posted by Drake | October 21, 2009 11:41 AM
Merry, merry christm... Wait. You ain't one of them dirty mulattoes? Is ya'?
Well, I guess you can use the bathroom, but don't touch the Christmas tree. I'd have to kill you for Jesus. God damn mulattoes getting their indeterminately colored hands all over my Jesus ornaments.
Posted by Robb | October 23, 2009 12:29 AM
Nope, not a mulatto, but I am 1/16th Cherokee.
Posted by Drake | October 23, 2009 3:25 PM
Come on, now. He lets them use the bathroom. If that not integration, I don't know what is. Of course, we don't know if it's the bathroom at the BACK OF THE HOUSE, 'cause he didn't clarify.
Posted by ncnn | October 24, 2009 2:25 AM
I heard about this guy a few days ago. I had to shake my head in disbelief at his utter delusion.
Posted by www.sexcrimedefenseattorney.com | October 28, 2009 1:58 AM
Yes, won't someone think of the poor children? Why if a black man and a white woman have a child together, that child might become President of the United States! Clearly, no one accepts such a person!
Posted by Edith | October 30, 2009 1:32 AM
Just lookin' out for the youngin's is all.
Posted by Dusitin Rowles | November 7, 2009 2:25 PM