Fox News: An Ouroboros of Opinion and News
After making a little fun of the Obama Administration’s “war on Fox News,” Jon Stewart unloaded on Fox News over its righteous indignation over the whole thing and showed us how things work at Fox. Awesome.
|For Fox Sake!
Comments
Yay, Seth. Glad to see you are back!
Posted by Alarmjaguar | November 5, 2009 12:44 AM