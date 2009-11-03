« Fox News: An Ouroboros of Opinion and News | Main | Only a Special Moment of Governmental, Bureaucratic Idiocy Could Bring Me Out of the Deep, Dark Cave Where I’ve Been Plotting* »

The whole freaking system is out of order!

Back in February, we told you about a major whoopsie that had been discovered in the Wilkes-Barry, PA juvy courts. Specifically, two judges were sending minors off to JV prison after taking millions of dollars in kickbacks from the detention centers taking in these rapscallions.

Well now the PA Supreme Court has thrown out five years’ worth of convictions made by one of these judges. Thousands of convictions, in fact, up to 6,500. Well now the PA Supreme Court has thrown out all of this judge’s convictions. Thousands of convictions, in fact, up to 6,500. Most of the kids who now have a mark smudged off of their record aren’t likely to face retrial, either, even if their crimes were actually serious.

Let the civil suits roll.

(Hattip to Elizabeth N).

| Comments (4)