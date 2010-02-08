« Only a Special Moment of Governmental, Bureaucratic Idiocy Could Bring Me Out of the Deep, Dark Cave Where I’ve Been Plotting* | Main | Single White DA Seeks Victim for Hot Nights in the Jacuzzi »
Who dat gonna beat dem Comcast execs?
Congrats to the Saints, and a “suck it” to the Colts. In celebration, here’s Senator Al Franken giving a bit of a beatdown on one of the devils who are the people who run our cable companies.
(Hat tip: Gizmodo)
Comments
I am so glad Senator Franken is part of our government; he fights for my interests much more than my own Senators do.
Posted by Edith | February 9, 2010 10:52 AM
Cable companies are evil! They kind of deserve that beat down.
Posted by www.keglawyers.com/blog | February 11, 2010 12:11 AM